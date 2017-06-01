BRIEF-Altice USA now sees IPO of 63.94 million shares of class A common stock
* Altice USA Inc now sees IPO of 63.94 million shares of class A common stock to be priced between $27 and $31 per share - sec filing
June 1 TURKIYE IS BANKASI AS:
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY DECIDED TO ISSUE DEBT INSTRUMENTS IN TURKISH LIRA UP TO 5 BILLION LIRA
* DEBT INSTRUMENTS TO BE ISSUED DOMESTICALLY,IN BATCHES, WITH VARIOUS TERMS, YIELDS AND AMOUNTS FOR QUALIFIED INVESTORS ONLY
* Amaya shareholders approve resolutions at shareholder meeting
* GE and its JV Partners receive more than $31 billion in orders/commitments at 2017 paris air show