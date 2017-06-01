BRIEF-Amaya says all director nominees, each of whom is independent, were elected or re-elected to Board Of Directors
* Amaya shareholders approve resolutions at shareholder meeting
June 1 LARK.PL SA:
* REPORTED THAT ITS FY REVENUE WAS 66.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 80.6 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* FY NET LOSS WAS 98.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 27.7 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Adobe Systems Inc- announced it has acquired all Skybox Technology from Mettle
* Mediagrif announces agreement to acquire Orckestra, a leading provider of digital unified commerce solutions