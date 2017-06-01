BRIEF-Amaya says all director nominees, each of whom is independent, were elected or re-elected to Board Of Directors
* Amaya shareholders approve resolutions at shareholder meeting
June 1 SOFTRONIC AB:
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT KOMMUNAL CHOSE SOFTRONIC AS MAIN SUPPLIER OF IT SERVICES
* KOMMUNAL AND SOFTRONIC INTEND TO SIGN A 3-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH THE OPTION OF RENEWAL FOR 2 YEARS CONSISTING OF SERVICES WITH AN ESTIMATED VALUE OF ABOUT SEK 80 MLN
* Adobe Systems Inc- announced it has acquired all Skybox Technology from Mettle
* Mediagrif announces agreement to acquire Orckestra, a leading provider of digital unified commerce solutions