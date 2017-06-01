UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 1 THE LEXINGTON COMPANY AB (PUBL) :
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY DECIDED ON RIGHTS ISSUE OF ABOUT SEK 19.6 MILLION
* RIGHTS ISSUE COSISTS OF UP TO 1,086,666 SHARES
* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE IS SEK 18 PER SHARE
* SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD RUNS FROM JUNE 15 TO JUNE 29
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources