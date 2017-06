June 1 (Reuters) -

* AVTOVAZ SHAREHOLDERS HAD NOT TAKEN ANY DECISION ON DELISTING THE COMPANY FROM MOSCOW EXCHANGE AFTER SECONDARY SHARE OFFERING, TASS CITES COMPANY PRESIDENT NICOLAS MAURE AS SAYING TO RBC CHANNEL

* "IN ORDER TO PROTECT MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS THERE WAS NO INFORMATION AND NO DECISION REGARDING THE COMPANY'S DELISTING", MAURE SAID

* IN THE COMING YEARS DISTRIBUTION OF THE COMPANY'S SHARES MAY CHANGE, BUT "IT CAN BE SAID FOR SURE THAT RENAULT AND ROSTEC WILL REMAIN MAIN SHAREHOLDERS", MAURE SAID

* IN MARCH REUTERS SOURCES SAID THE CAR MAKER WAS PLANNING DELISTING AFTER CAPITAL HIKE AND THE PURCHASE OF 24 PERCENT STAKE BY RENAISSANCE CAPITAL LATE LAST YEAR WAS PART OF THE DELISTING PLAN

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)