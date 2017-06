June 1 EXPRIVIA SPA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF EXPRIVIA'S INTERVENTION FOR THE ACQUISITION OF ITALTEL SPA IN THE CONTEXT OF ITALTEL'S RELAUNCH PROJECT, HAVE BEEN DEFINED

* THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF ITALTEL S.P.A. FURTHER HAVING APPROVED THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE TRANSACTION, HAS ALSO RESOLVED TO GRANT EXPRIVIA AN EXTENSION OF THE EXCLUSIVITY FOR THE NEGOTIATION UNTIL THE JUNE 30

* THE TRANSACTION CONSISTS OF ACQUIRING THE CONTROL OF ITALTEL BY EXPRIVIA, AS PART OF A PLAN FOR THE RECAPITALIZATION OF ITALTEL, FOR ABOUT TOTALLY 115 MILLION EUROS

* EXPRIVIA WILL PARTICIPATE IN THE RECAPITALIZATION BY INVESTING 25 MILLION EUROS CORRESPONDING TO A SHARE OF 81 PCT OF ITALTEL'S ORDINARY CAPITAL

Source text: reut.rs/2qEI1oT

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)