BRIEF-Altice USA now sees IPO of 63.94 million shares of class A common stock
* Altice USA Inc now sees IPO of 63.94 million shares of class A common stock to be priced between $27 and $31 per share - sec filing
June 2 MEDIATEL SA
* WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE (WSE) ON THURSDAY RESOLVED TO SUSPEND TRADING IN SHARES OF MEDIATEL SA FOLLOWING REQUEST SUBMITTED BY POLISH FINANCIAL AUTHORITY (KNF)
* SUSPENSION TO LAST FROM JUNE 1 TILL JUNE 7
* MEDIATEL HAS NOT PUBLISHED ITS Q1 REPORT ON TIME
ANKARA, June 21 A prominent Turkish journalist denied on Wednesday that he sent out subliminal messages to coup plotters who tried to overthrow President Tayyip Erdogan last year, saying he had been put on trial for a crime which did not exist.
* Amaya shareholders approve resolutions at shareholder meeting