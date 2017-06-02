UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 2 MARVIPOL SA:
* SAID ON THURSDAY IT WAS CONSIDERING ISSUE OF UNSECURED BONDS WITH TOTAL NOMINAL VALUE OF 100 MILLION ZLOTYS OR ITS EQUIVALENT IN EUROS
* BONDS WOULD HAVE MATURITY OF UP TO 4 YEARS FROM ISSUE DATE
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources