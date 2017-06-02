BRIEF-Altice USA now sees IPO of 63.94 million shares of class A common stock
* Altice USA Inc now sees IPO of 63.94 million shares of class A common stock to be priced between $27 and $31 per share - sec filing
June 2 IPOPEMA SECURITIES SA:
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON JUNE 27 ON TOTAL FY 2016 DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF 1.0 MILLION ZLOTYS
* Amaya shareholders approve resolutions at shareholder meeting
* GE and its JV Partners receive more than $31 billion in orders/commitments at 2017 paris air show