June 5 Kernel Holding SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY IT HAS COMPLETED AN ACQUISITION OF 92.1 PCT INTEREST IN A FARMING BUSINESS IN UKRAINE THAT MANAGES MORE THAN 190,000 HECTARES OF LEASEHOLD FARMLAND AND ABOUT 200,000 TONS OF GRAIN STORAGE CAPACITY

* EXPECTS TO COMPLETE THE ACQUISITION OF THE REMAINING 7.9 PCT INTEREST PRIOR TO JULY 1, 2017

* COMPANY WILL PAY US$155 MILLION IN CASH FOR THE 100% INTEREST IN THE BUSINESS Source text for Eikon:

