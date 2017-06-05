CAIRO, June 5 Some Egyptian banks have halted dealings with Qatari banks, four Cairo-based bankers said, hours after Cairo's announcement on Monday that it had cut ties with Qatar.

Egypt's action was coordinated with similar moves by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, all of which accused Qatar of supporting terrorism and destabilising the region. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; additional reporting by Arwa Gaballa; Editing by Giles Elgood and Raissa Kasolowsky)