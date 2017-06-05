June 5 ARCHICOM SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY SIGNED PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE 79.99 PCT STAKE IN MLOCUM SA FROM MBANK SA

* WILL CONCLUDE AGREEMENT IN TWO TRANCHES ON BASIS OF TWO SEPARATE AGREEMENTS FOR 22.1 MILLION MLOCUM'S SHARES FOR TOTAL AMOUNT OF 87.6 MILLION ZLOTYS

* WILL BUY 14.1 MILLION SHARES, CORRESPONDING TO 51 PCT IN FIRST TRANCHE

* 32.9 MILLION ZLOTYS TO BE PAID ON DATE OF FIRST PROMISED SHARE SALE, WHILE 23.0 MILLION ZLOTYS WILL BE DEFERRED UNTIL DEC. 28, 2018 (BUT NO LATER THAN JUNE 30, 2020)

* WILL BUY THE REMAINING 8.0 MILLION SHARES, CORRESPONDING TO 28.99 PCT IN SECOND TRANCHE

* 31.8 MILLION ZLOTYS TO BE PAID ON DATE OF SECOND PROMISED SHARE SALE

