BRIEF-Suncity Group says Goal Summit and Suncity International entered into acquisition MoU
* Goal summit limited and suncity international holdings limited entered into acquisition MoU
June 5 ARCHICOM SA:
* SAID ON FRIDAY SIGNED PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE 79.99 PCT STAKE IN MLOCUM SA FROM MBANK SA
* WILL CONCLUDE AGREEMENT IN TWO TRANCHES ON BASIS OF TWO SEPARATE AGREEMENTS FOR 22.1 MILLION MLOCUM'S SHARES FOR TOTAL AMOUNT OF 87.6 MILLION ZLOTYS
* WILL BUY 14.1 MILLION SHARES, CORRESPONDING TO 51 PCT IN FIRST TRANCHE
* 32.9 MILLION ZLOTYS TO BE PAID ON DATE OF FIRST PROMISED SHARE SALE, WHILE 23.0 MILLION ZLOTYS WILL BE DEFERRED UNTIL DEC. 28, 2018 (BUT NO LATER THAN JUNE 30, 2020)
* WILL BUY THE REMAINING 8.0 MILLION SHARES, CORRESPONDING TO 28.99 PCT IN SECOND TRANCHE
* 31.8 MILLION ZLOTYS TO BE PAID ON DATE OF SECOND PROMISED SHARE SALE
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Goal summit limited and suncity international holdings limited entered into acquisition MoU
* Acquisition of a 15% and a 5% equity interests and assignments of shareholders' loans in Ideaplan Investments Limited
* SHAREHOLDERS DECIDED TO PAY 2016 DIVIDEND OF 4.53 ZLOTYS PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)