BRIEF-Snap is buying mapping startup Zenly for $200 mln- Bloomberg, citing sources
* Snap is buying mapping startup zenly for $200 million- Bloomberg, citing sources Source text: https://bloom.bg/2sCMuXc Further company coverage:
June 6 MERLIN GROUP SA (FORMERLY ADMASSIVE GROUP SA):
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT ATP FIZ AN HAS ACQUIRED 4.8 MILLION SERIES E SHARES IN THE COMPANY, REPRESENTING A 9.37 PERCENT STAKE IN ITS SHARE CAPITAL
* PRIOR TO THIS, ATP FIZ AN DID NOT OWN ANY SHARES IN THE COMPANY
SAN FRANCISCO, June 21 Uber Technologies Inc Chief Executive Travis Kalanick, co-founder of one of the most influential technology companies of its generation, resigned on Tuesday under pressure from investors after a string of setbacks.
June 22 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.