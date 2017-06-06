LONDON, June 6 (IFR) - The Republic of Turkey has mandated BNP Paribas, HSBC and UniCredit as joint bookrunners for an eight-year euro-denominated bond, according to a lead.

A global investor call will be held today, at 1430 CET, ahead of the issuance.

The sovereign is rated Ba1 by Moody's and BB+ by Fitch. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Sudip Roy)