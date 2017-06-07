LONDON, June 7 (IFR) - The Republic of Turkey has started marketing a euro benchmark bond due June 2025 at 295bp area over mid-swaps, according to a lead.

Books are open for today's business via BNP Paribas, HSBC and UniCredit.

The sovereign is rated Ba1 by Moody's and BB+ by Fitch. It also has unsolicited BB rating from S&P. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Sudip Roy)