BRIEF-Saudi's Knowledge Economic City appoints Adel Adulmohsen Al Mandel as chairman
* Board appoints Adel Adulmohsen Al Mandel as chairman, effective June 22
LONDON, June 7 (IFR) - The Republic of Turkey has started marketing a euro benchmark bond due June 2025 at 295bp area over mid-swaps, according to a lead.
Books are open for today's business via BNP Paribas, HSBC and UniCredit.
The sovereign is rated Ba1 by Moody's and BB+ by Fitch. It also has unsolicited BB rating from S&P. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Sudip Roy)
* Board appoints Adel Adulmohsen Al Mandel as chairman, effective June 22
SHANGHAI, June 22 Chinese bicycle-sharing startup Mobike has set up a subsidiary in Fukuoka city in northern Japan and plans to begin service later this year, it said on Thursday.
* Berkshire Hathaway to buy C$400 mln of Home Capital's shares