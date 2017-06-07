UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 7 KI GROUP:
* SAID ON TUESDAY ESTABLISHED, VIA ITS SUBSIDIARY ORGANIC FOOD RETAIL S.R.L., A NEW COMPANY CIAO NATURA S.P.A TO MANAGE NETWORK OF POINTS OF SALES OF BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS "ALMAVERDE BIO MARKET"
* CIAO NATURA WITH AN INITIAL CAPITAL OF 500 THOUSAND EUROS IS 20 PCT OWNED BY ORGANIC FOOD RETAIL, WHILE REST 80 PCT ARE HELD BY VITANOVA S.R.L
Source text: reut.rs/2sCc26h
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources