UPDATE 2-Home Capital to get C$2 bln loan from Berkshire Hathaway
* Berkshire Hathaway to buy C$400 mln of Home Capital's shares
LONDON, June 7 (IFR) - The Republic of Turkey has revised pricing for a euro benchmark bond due June 2025 to 280bp-285bp over mid-swaps, according to a lead.
The notes were initially marketed at 295bp area over mid-swaps.
Books are open for today's business via BNP Paribas, HSBC and UniCredit.
The sovereign is rated Ba1 by Moody's and BB+ by Fitch. It also has unsolicited BB rating from S&P. (Reporting by Robert Hogg, Editing by Helene Durand)
Says signs contract with Weizmann Forex to offer Western Union money transfer services in India
DUBAI, June 22 Saudi Arabia's stock market may see some profit taking on Thursday ahead of the week-long Eid al-Fitr break, while the rest of the Gulf bourses are likely to end the week with losses as crude oil prices stayed persistently weak.