UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Corrects IPT level on NC10 tranche after erroneous lead communication)
By Robert Hogg
LONDON, June 7 (IFR) - Volkswagen has set final terms for a €3.5bn dual-tranche hybrid bond, according to a lead.
The perpetual non-call 5.5-year bond, sized at €1.5bn, will price at a yield of 2.75% and the €2bn perpetual non-call 10-year note will come at 3.875%. Initial price talk was 3% area and 4.125%-4.25% respectively.
Pre-reconciled orders have surpassed €11bn, with a slight skew to the 10-year. The deal is expected to price later today.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch (B&D), CA-CIB, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and MUFG are lead managers.
The bonds are expected to be rated Baa2 by Moody's and BBB- by S&P. The issuer is Volkswagen International Finance NV with Volkswagen AG acting as guarantor. The guarantor's senior ratings are A3/BBB+ (both negative outlook). (Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Sudip Roy, Julian Baker)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources