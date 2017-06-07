BRIEF-Libord Finance allots 4 mln shares on preferential basis
* Says allotted 4 million shares on preferential basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 7 (IFR) - Turkey will raise €1bn through a June 2025 bond at a spread of 285bp over mid-swaps, according to a lead.
Demand was more than €2.5bn.
The spread is at the wide end of swaps plus 280bp-285bp guidance.
The notes were initially marketed at plus 295bp area.
The deal is today's business via BNP Paribas, HSBC and UniCredit.
The sovereign is rated Ba1 (negative) by Moody's and BB+ (stable) by Fitch. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)
SHANGHAI, June 22 Excitement over China's MSCI's inclusion continued to spur Chinese equities on Thursday, with banking shares taking the baton from consumer players in driving the blue-chip CSI300 index to the highest level in 1-1/2 years.
SHANGHAI, June 22 Chinese bicycle-sharing startup Mobike has set up a subsidiary in Fukuoka city in northern Japan and plans to begin service later this year, it said on Thursday.