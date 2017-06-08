BRIEF-Cerebra Integrated Technologies approves allotment of 5.3 mln warrants
* Approved allotment of 53,00,000 warrants convertible into equity shares on preferential basis to certain promoters
June 8 MEDIATEL SA:
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT ITS FY 2016 REVENUE WAS 19.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 48.8 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* FY 2016 OPERATING LOSS WAS 73.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS OPERATING LOSS OF 46.6 MILLION ZLOTYS
* FY 2016 NET LOSS WAS 65.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 47.6 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
SAN FRANCISCO, June 21 Uber Technologies Inc Chief Executive Travis Kalanick, co-founder of one of the most influential technology companies of its generation, resigned on Tuesday under pressure from investors after a string of setbacks.
* Says co won two bids from China Unicom, to provide ordinary fiber optic cables and ribbon cables