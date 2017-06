June 8 SOLUTION 30 SE:

* ACQUIRES A 100% STAKE IN VODAFONE KABEL DEUTSCHLAND FIELD SERVICES GMBH (VKDFS)

* THIS ACQUISITION IS ACCOMPANIED BY THE SIGNING OF A €70 MILLION, 3-YEAR CONTRACT WITH THE VODAFONE GROUP IN GERMANY

* SOLUTIONS 30 DECIDED TO FORM A BANK CONSORTIUM AND RESTRUCTURE ITS DEBT

* ESTABLISHMENT OF A CREDIT LINE OF €35 MILLION OVER 6 YEARS, TO SUPPORT ITS OFFENSIVE EXTERNAL GROWTH POLICY

* RENEGOTIATION OF THE MEDIUM-LONG TERM DEBT FOR AN AMOUNT OF €30 MILLION OVER 6 YEARS, AND THE SHORT-TERM DEBT FOR AN AMOUNT OF €10 MILLION, CONFIRMED FOR 5 YEARS

