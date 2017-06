June 9 ERNE VENTURES SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON JUNE 30 ON ISSUE OF UP TO 3.0 MILLION SERIES B SUBSCRIPTION WARRANTS

* ONE SERIES B SUBSCRIPTION WARRANT TO GIVE RIGHT TO ACQUIRE ONE SERIES M SHARE OF 1.55 ZLOTY NOMINAL VALUE, EACH WITHOUT PRE-EMPTIVE RIGHT

* RIGHTS FROM SERIES B SUBSCRIPTION WARRANTS TO BE EXERCISED TILL JULY 30

* SERIES B SUBSCRIPTION WARRANTS TO BE OFFERED TO PEOPLE APPOINTED BY THE COMPANY'S MANAGEMENT AFTER REGISTRATION OF THE COMPANY'S CONDITIONAL SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE OF UP TO 4.7 MILLION ZLOTYS

* CONDITIONAL SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE TO BE EXECUTED VIA SERIES M SHARES ISSUE WITH NOMINAL VALUE OF 1.55 ZLOTY EACH

