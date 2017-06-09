BRIEF-Yume declares special dividend and quarterly dividend
* Yume Inc - board of directors has declared a special dividend of $1.00 per share, and a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share
June 9 SYGNITY SA:
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT ITS SUPERVISORY BOARD DISMISSED JAKUB LESNIEWSKI FROM HIS POST OF VICE CHAIRMAN OF THE COMPANY'S MANAGEMENT BOARD DEALING WITH FINANACIALS
* CHAIRMAN OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD PAWEL ZDUNEK WAS TEMPORARILY DELEGATED TO TAKE ON POST OF CEO OF THE COMPANY TILL SEPT. 8
* Hill International receives $21.7 million contract from Penndot to manage i-95 reconstruction in Philadelphia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Xplore technologies corp says provided an update on its continued strategic realignment