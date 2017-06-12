BRIEF-Linkage Assurance reports Q1 pretax profit of 1.78 bln naira
* Q1 profit before taxation of 1.78 billion naira versus 665.7 million naira year ago
June 12Turkiye Halk Bankasi AS:
* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT THE COMPANY HAS MADE A DECISION ON ESTABLISHING AN "ASSET LEASING COMPANY"
* THE NECESSARY APPLICATIONS WILL BE MADE FOR THE PERMISSION TO ESTABLISH THE COMPANY TO THE BANKING REGULATION AND SUPERVISION AGENCY AND THE CAPITAL MARKETS BOARD
HONG KONG, June 22 Citigroup Inc has appointed UBS Group AG senior China banker Jiang Guorong as its chairman and head of China corporate and investment banking, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.
CHICAGO, June 22 Retirees can look forward to the largest Social Security cost-of-living adjustment next year since 2012 - but don’t break out the champagne just yet. For many, higher Medicare premiums will take a big bite out of their raise.