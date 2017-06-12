June 12Caltagirone Editore SpA:

* ANNOUNCED ON FRIDAY THAT CHIARA FINANZIARIA SRL HAS DECIDED TO PROMOTE A PUBLIC OFFERING OF VOLUNTARY PURCHASE OF ALL SHARES OF CALTAGIRONE EDITORE SPA AVAILABLE ON THE MARKET

* THE OFFER AIMS TO ACQUIRE A TOTAL OF 40,881,084 CALTAGIRONE EDITORE SHARES, REPRESENTING 32.705 PCT IN ITS SHARE CAPITAL, AT A PRICE OF EUR 1.00/SHARE

* FOLLOWING THE OFFER CHIARA FINANZIARIA AIMS TO DELIST CALTAGIRONE EDITORE SHARES FROM ITALIAN STOCK EXCHANGE

* CHIARA FINANZIARIA IS INDIRECTLY CONTROLLED BY FRANCESCO GAETANO CALTAGIRONE

* ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS RECEIVED RESIGNATION OF FRANCESCO GAETANO CALTAGIRONE FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN AND DIRECTOR, RESIGNATION OF AZZURRA CALTAGIRONE AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND DIRECTOR, AND RESIGNATIONS OF ALESSANDRO CALTAGIRONE AND FRANCESCO CALTAGIRONE AS DIRECTORS

Source text: reut.rs/2s13shx; reut.rs/2sdtZu4

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)