June 12 ZEALAND PHARMA A/S:

* SAID ON SATURDAY THAT THE RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 TRIAL WITH DASIGLUCAGON INTENDED FOR RESCUE TREATMENT INDICATE RAPID AND EFFECTIVE INCREASES IN BLOOD GLUCOSE IN ADULT TYPE 1 DIABETES PATIENTS WITH LOW BLOOD SUGAR

* THE STUDY INDICATES THAT DASIGLUCAGON RAPIDLY INCREASES PLASMA GLUCOSE LEVELS AFTER INSULIN-INDUCED HYPOGLYCEMIA

* PHASE 3 FOR DASIGLUCAGON IN A RESCUE SETTING IS PLANNED TO BE INITATED WITHIN THE NEXT FEW MONTHS

