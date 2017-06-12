BRIEF-Psivida submits marketing authorization application for approval of Durasert in EU
* Psivida submits marketing authorization application (maa) for approval of durasert™ three-year treatment for posterior segment uveitis in European Union
June 12 ZEALAND PHARMA A/S:
* SAID ON SATURDAY THAT THE RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 TRIAL WITH DASIGLUCAGON INTENDED FOR RESCUE TREATMENT INDICATE RAPID AND EFFECTIVE INCREASES IN BLOOD GLUCOSE IN ADULT TYPE 1 DIABETES PATIENTS WITH LOW BLOOD SUGAR
* THE STUDY INDICATES THAT DASIGLUCAGON RAPIDLY INCREASES PLASMA GLUCOSE LEVELS AFTER INSULIN-INDUCED HYPOGLYCEMIA
* PHASE 3 FOR DASIGLUCAGON IN A RESCUE SETTING IS PLANNED TO BE INITATED WITHIN THE NEXT FEW MONTHS
* Lannett receives approval for hydrocodone bitartrate and acetaminophen tablets USP, 5 mg/300 mg, 7.5 mg/300 mg and 10 mg/300 mg
* Says it plans to invest 190 million yuan ($27.81 million) in investment fund