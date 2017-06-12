June 12 KAMUX OYJ:

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN CARRIED OUT STABILIZATION MEASURES

* NO FURTHER STABILIZATION MEASURES WILL BE UNDERTAKEN

* SEB DECIDED TO PARTIALLY EXERCISE OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION GRANTED BY INTERA FUND II KY

* SEB BUYS 1,573,811 SHARES IN KAMUX FROM INTERA AND RETURNS TO INTERA THE REMAINING 676,342 SHARES BORROWED BY SEB ACCORDING TO THE SHARE LENDING AGREEMENT RELATED TO THE IPO

* AFTER EXERCISING THE OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION, INTERA WILL OWN 28.4 PCT OF ALL SHARES IN KAMUX

