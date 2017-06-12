BRIEF-Psivida submits marketing authorization application for approval of Durasert in EU
* Psivida submits marketing authorization application (maa) for approval of durasert™ three-year treatment for posterior segment uveitis in European Union
June 12 PROBIODRUG AG:
* ANNOUNCED ON SUNDAY ENCOURAGING RESULTS OF THE PHASE 2A SAPHIR STUDY
* ANNOUNCED FIRST LINE RESULTS OF ITS PHASE 2A SAPHIR STUDY IN EARLY AD PATIENTS
* RESULTS: A TOTAL OF 120 PATIENTS WERE RANDOMISED IN THE SAPHIR STUDY, 60 TO THE PLACEBO ARM AND 60 TO PQ912 ARM
* TREATMENT ARMS WERE WELL BALANCED WITH RESPECT TO AGE, GENDER, DISEASE SEVERITY AND APOE4 STATUS
* THE MEAN MMSE (MINI-MENTAL STATE EXAMINATION) SCORE AT BASELINE WAS 25.5 (MIN-MAX 21-30)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Psivida submits marketing authorization application (maa) for approval of durasert™ three-year treatment for posterior segment uveitis in European Union
* Lannett receives approval for hydrocodone bitartrate and acetaminophen tablets USP, 5 mg/300 mg, 7.5 mg/300 mg and 10 mg/300 mg
* Says it plans to invest 190 million yuan ($27.81 million) in investment fund