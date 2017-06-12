June 12 PROBIODRUG AG:

* ANNOUNCED ON SUNDAY ENCOURAGING RESULTS OF THE PHASE 2A SAPHIR STUDY

* ANNOUNCED FIRST LINE RESULTS OF ITS PHASE 2A SAPHIR STUDY IN EARLY AD PATIENTS

* RESULTS: A TOTAL OF 120 PATIENTS WERE RANDOMISED IN THE SAPHIR STUDY, 60 TO THE PLACEBO ARM AND 60 TO PQ912 ARM

* TREATMENT ARMS WERE WELL BALANCED WITH RESPECT TO AGE, GENDER, DISEASE SEVERITY AND APOE4 STATUS

* THE MEAN MMSE (MINI-MENTAL STATE EXAMINATION) SCORE AT BASELINE WAS 25.5 (MIN-MAX 21-30)

