BRIEF-Snipp enters 12-month extension of music licenses from customer
* Snipp secures six-figure contract for a new application of its expertise in promotions marketing and provides update on financing
June 12 Morizon SA:
* SAID ON FRIDAY, POLISH FINANCIAL SUPERVISION AUTHORITY (KEF) ACCEPTED PROSPECTUS CONNECTED WITH ISSUANCE OF 8.5 MILLION SERIES H SHARES AND TRANSFERRING TRADING OF ITS SHARES TO MAIN MARKET
* PLANS TO GAIN 11.6-15.5 MILLION ZLOTYS NET FROM ISSUANCE OF SERIES H SHARES
* INTENDS TO ALLOCATE 5.5-7.5 MILLION ZLOTYS ON BUILDING OF ONESTOPSHOP PLATFORM, 4.5-5.5 MILLION ZLOTYS ON INCREASE OF ONESTOPSHOP NUMBER OF CLIENTS AND 1.6-2.5 MILLION ZLOTYS ON DEVELOPMENT OF EXISTING RESOURCES OF COMPANY
* SUBSCRIPTION FOR INDIVIDUAL INVESTORS TO START ON JUNE 13 AND TO LAST TILL JUNE 21 AND FOR INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS ON JUNE 26-27
Source text: bit.ly/2sdMTBc Source text on nEiko:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Snipp secures six-figure contract for a new application of its expertise in promotions marketing and provides update on financing
June 22 Consulting and outsourcing services provider Accenture Plc reported a 5.1 percent increase in quarterly net revenue on Thursday, as the company's investments to boost its digital and cloud service offerings pay off.
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S