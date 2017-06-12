June 12 Morizon SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY, POLISH FINANCIAL SUPERVISION AUTHORITY (KEF) ACCEPTED PROSPECTUS CONNECTED WITH ISSUANCE OF 8.5 MILLION SERIES H SHARES AND TRANSFERRING TRADING OF ITS SHARES TO MAIN MARKET

* PLANS TO GAIN 11.6-15.5 MILLION ZLOTYS NET FROM ISSUANCE OF SERIES H SHARES

* INTENDS TO ALLOCATE 5.5-7.5 MILLION ZLOTYS ON BUILDING OF ONESTOPSHOP PLATFORM, 4.5-5.5 MILLION ZLOTYS ON INCREASE OF ONESTOPSHOP NUMBER OF CLIENTS AND 1.6-2.5 MILLION ZLOTYS ON DEVELOPMENT OF EXISTING RESOURCES OF COMPANY

* SUBSCRIPTION FOR INDIVIDUAL INVESTORS TO START ON JUNE 13 AND TO LAST TILL JUNE 21 AND FOR INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS ON JUNE 26-27

Source text: bit.ly/2sdMTBc Source text on nEiko:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)