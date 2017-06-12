June 12 M&C SPA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT ON JUNE 2 IT COMPLETED OPTIONAL OFFER OF 34,719,989 SHARES SUBJECT TO WITHDRAWAL OF THE COMPANY, WITHIN WHICH THERE HAVE BEEN ATTRIBUTED 852,697 SHARES

* SAID THAT FROM 19 TO 23 JUNE REMAINING 33,867,292 SHARES SUBJECT TO WITHDRAWAL WILL BE OFFERED ON STOCK EXCHANGE

* THE SHARES TO BE SOLD AT A UNIT PRICE OF 0.1686 EUROS, CORRESPONDING TO THE PRICE DETERMINED FOR WITHDRAWAL

