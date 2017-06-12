BRIEF-Thai Factory Development says unit enters joint venture agreement with Beauty Honour
* Unit, Crown Development Co., Ltd entered into a joint venture agreement with Beauty Honour Ltd
June 12 M&C SPA:
* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT ON JUNE 2 IT COMPLETED OPTIONAL OFFER OF 34,719,989 SHARES SUBJECT TO WITHDRAWAL OF THE COMPANY, WITHIN WHICH THERE HAVE BEEN ATTRIBUTED 852,697 SHARES
* SAID THAT FROM 19 TO 23 JUNE REMAINING 33,867,292 SHARES SUBJECT TO WITHDRAWAL WILL BE OFFERED ON STOCK EXCHANGE
* THE SHARES TO BE SOLD AT A UNIT PRICE OF 0.1686 EUROS, CORRESPONDING TO THE PRICE DETERMINED FOR WITHDRAWAL
KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 The corruption scandal at 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) and upcoming elections pose potential challenges for Malaysia's sovereign rating in the short term, Standard and Poor's said on Thursday.
* LENDING BANKS EXTEND STANDSTILL AGREEMENTS ON DEBT UNTIL NOV 15 Source text: http://reut.rs/2sYBE04 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)