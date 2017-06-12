BRIEF-Wockhardt, units settle commercial litigation with Teva Pharma, Cephalon
* Says co, units settle with teva and its affiliate a commercial litigation in high court, london
June 12 BIODUE SPA:
* SAID ON FRIDAY IT SET UP A NEW UNIT TWO BEE SRL IN JOINT VENTURES ( 50% EACH ) WITH ISUF BERBERI, CHAIRMAN OF THE IMC GROUP AND FUFARMA S.A.
* THE NEW UNIT TO HOLD 100% OF THE ALBANIAN OPERATING COMPANY FOR ESTABLISHMENT OF A PHARMACEUTICAL MANUFACTURING FACILITY
* Seattle Genetics Inc - fda notified co on June 21, IND for vadastuximab talirine has been placed on hold - SEC filing
* OraSure Technologies appoints Mara G. Aspinall to board of directors