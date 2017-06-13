BRIEF-Cnp Assurances signs partnership with Concilio
* SIGNS PARTNERSHIP WITH CONCILIO
June 13 ECHO INVESTMENT SA:
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT IT ALLOCATED 1.0 MILLION SERIES E BONDS AT PRICE BETWEEN 100 ZLOTYS AND 100.01 ZLOTYS
* ISSUE WAS SUBSCRIBED AT 60 PERCENT
* RAISED 100.0 MILLION ZLOTYS FROM BOND ISSUE


June 22 AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO KGAA:
SINGAPORE, June 22 (IFR) - Chinese high-yield property bonds gapped out 5bp-10bp despite a strong pushback from Dalian Wanda Group against rumours that Chinese banks had ordered the sale of its bonds.