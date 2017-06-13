Oil keeps a lid on European shares, Novartis drives health stocks
* UK's Imagination Tech puts itself up for sale, shares bounce
June 13 CMVM - PORTUGUESE SECURITIES MARKET COMMISSION:
* Said on Monday it has registered a mandatory offer of Lusosuan for acquisition of all the shares of CIPAN Companhia Industrial Produtora de Antibioticos SA (CIPAN), which it does not hold
* Lusosuan has offered a price of 0.16 euro per each share of Cipan; the offer to run from June 14 until July 11
* CMVM has also registered a voluntary offer of Chartwell Pharmaceuticals for acquisition of up to 2.0 million shares of CIPAN, representing a stake of about 8.18 percent
* Chartwell Pharmaceuticals has offered a price of 0.45 euro per share; the offer to run from June 14 until June 28
* Says it signed a 111.08 billion won contract with Suzhou Guang'ao healthcare Co., Ltd to provide medicine ODF in China
* XINTELA PARTICIPATES IN MULTI-MILLION, GOVERNMENT FUNDED INITIATIVE TO FORM A CELL AND GENE THERAPY RESEARCH CENTER