* ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY ITS AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE VIRTUAL REALITY (VR) COMPANY ENTERSPACE AB, FOR A TOTAL OF SEK 20 MILLION, WHEREOF SEK 17.0 MILLION IN STARBREEZE B-SHARES AND SEK 3.0 MILLIONS IN CASH

* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF SERIES B SHARES WILL BE SEK 15.87

* AT THE TIME OF ACQUISITION, STARBREEZE WILL ALSO CONVERT A LOAN TO ENTERSPACE OF SEK 20 MILLION TO EQUITY

* PARTIES HAVE ADDITIONALLY AGREED ON LIMITED THREE-YEAR-EARN-OUT FOR THE SELLERS BASED ON ENTERSPACE'S FUTURE FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE, TAKING EFFECT AFTER STARBREEZE HAS RECOUPED 120 PERCENT OF SEK 20 MILLION INVESTMENT THROUGH ABOVE-MENTIONED LOAN CONVERSION

* COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION IS PLANNED FOR JUNE 30, 2017

