BRIEF-Cnp Assurances signs partnership with Concilio
* SIGNS PARTNERSHIP WITH CONCILIO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 13 BVT SA:
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT IT BOUGHT RECEIVABLES FROM BANKING SECTOR OF TOTAL NOMINAL VALUE OF ABOUT 1 MILLION ZLOTYS
* ESTIMATED DEBT RECOVERY TIME IS SET FOR 2 YEARS
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* SIGNS PARTNERSHIP WITH CONCILIO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 22 AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO KGAA:
SINGAPORE, June 22 (IFR) - Chinese high-yield property bonds gapped out 5bp-10bp despite a strong pushback from Dalian Wanda Group against rumours that Chinese banks had ordered the sale of its bonds.