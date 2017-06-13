UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 13 JUVENTUS FC SPA:
* SAYS THAT CHINA'S LEADING MINERAL WATER FIRM, GANTEN WATER, WILL BE THE CLUB'S OFFICIAL WATER PARTNER FOR THREE SEASONS STARTING ON JULY 1, 2017
Source text: bit.ly/2s5HGJk
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources