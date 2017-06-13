BRIEF- Healios KK announces exercise of options
* Says 14,000 units of its tenth series options were exercised to 1.4 million shares of its common stock from June 1 to June 22
June 13 RUSSIA'S FEDERAL ANTI-MONOPOLY SERVICE (FAS):
* SAID ON JUNE 9 THAT IT HAS APPROVED A MOTION OF AUGMENT INVESTMENTS LIMITED TO ACQUIRE 43.5346 PERCENT SHARES IN OTCPHARM
* AS A RESULT, AUGMENT INVESTMENTS LIMITED WILL INCREASE ITS STAKE IN OTCPHARM TO 100 PERCENT
Source text - bit.ly/2s6E761
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says 14,000 units of its tenth series options were exercised to 1.4 million shares of its common stock from June 1 to June 22
LONDON, June 22 European shares were in store for another weak session on Thursday pegged back by the slide in commodities-related sectors on the back of depressed oil prices.
* Says Lupin launches generic Topicort LP Emollient cream and Topicort cream in the U.S.