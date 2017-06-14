BRIEF-Investors Bank names Michael Fegan chief information and operations officer
* Investors Bank appoints Michael Fegan chief information and operations officer
June 14 FONCIERE DES REGIONS
* ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY IT SUCCESSFULLY ISSUED A €500 MILLION 10-YEAR BOND WITH A 1.500% COUPON
* SETTLEMENT AND ADMISSION TO TRADING ON EURONEXT PARIS OF THE NOTES SHOULD OCCUR ON 21 JUNE 2017
* ALSO LAUNCHED OFFER TO PURCHASE FOR CASH SOME (MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF €200 MILLION SUBJECT TO ADJUSTMENT) OF ITS 1.750 PER CENT NOTES DUE SEPTEMBER 2021
* NOTES HAVE AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OUTSTANDING OF €500 MILLION
FRANKFURT, June 22 Germany and France have agreed to divide regulation of banking and drugs between them after Britain leaves the European Union, the German magazine WirtschaftsWoche reported on Thursday, citing anonymous EU sources.
NEW DELHI, June 22 India's telecoms minister said on Thursday that the government would take corrective steps to ensure growth in the sector, the world's second-biggest by number of users, amid worries about financial stress.