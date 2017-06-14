June 14AWILCO LNG ASA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THE FINAL AGREEMENT WITH TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L.P. HAS BEEN SIGNED, AND THAT ALL CONDITIONS FOR THE PRIVATE PLACEMENT ARE FULFILLED

* PLACEMENT IS EXPECTED TO BE ISSUED ON OR ABOUT 19 JUNE 2017

* THE NEW SHARES ISSUED IN THE PRIVATE PLACEMENT WILL NOT BE LISTED ON OSLO AXESS BEFORE A LISTING PROSPECTUS HAS BEEN PREPARED AND PUBLISHED BY THE COMPANY

* LISTING PROSPECTUS IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE THE WEEK STARTING 19 JUNE 2017

Source text: bit.ly/2rpG7sG

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)