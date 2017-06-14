BRIEF-Otonomy announces successful end-of-phase 2 review by FDA for Otiprio
* Otonomy announces successful end-of-Phase 2 review by FDA for Otiprio® in acute otitis media with tympanostomy tubes
June 14 FAES FARMA SA:
* SAID ON TUESDAY TO PAY COMPLEMENTARY DIVIDEND OF 0.018 EUROS PER SHARE FOR FY 2016 STARTING JUNE 20
* Aptevo Therapeutics- on June 17, unit and CMC ICOS biologics entered non-exclusive amended and restated commercial supply agreement - SEC filing
* Durect completes enrollment in Persist, phase 3 trial for Posimir