Nigerian stocks fall for second day as sentiment turns
LAGOS, June 22 Nigerian shares extended falls for the second day as sentiment started to weaken amid the possibility that index provider MSCI will downgrade Nigeria later in the year.
June 14 AMADEUS IT GROUP SA:
* SAYS I:FAO AG ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF BERND SCHULZ AS ITS NEW CEO, EFFECTIVE JUNE 15
* BERND, WHO SINCE APRIL 7, 2017 HAS BEEN IN THE ROLE OF GENERAL MANAGER OF I:FAO GROUP GMBH, WILL REPLACE LOUIS ARNITZ, WHO LEAVES THE COMPANY TO PURSUE PERSONAL INTERESTS
* AMADEUS CURRENTLY OWNS 88.7% OF I:FAO AG
Source text - bit.ly/2sa7ggD
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* SIGNS A TWO-YEAR CONTRACT WORTH US $19.5 MILLION WITH DEMOCRATIC PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF ALGERIA FOR PROCUREMENT AND DELIVERY OF VARIOUS COMMUNICATION DEVICES AND TRANSFER OF THE RELATED TECHNOLOGY
COLOMBO, June 22 Sri Lankan shares fell on Thursday in low turnover, retreating from a 17-month closing high, as investors awaited the central bank's monetary policy review.