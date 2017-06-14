BRIEF-Wuxi Rural Commercial Bank gets banking regulator to issue up to 3 bln yuan tier-2 capital bonds
* Says it gets banking regulator to issue up to 3.0 billion yuan ($439.08 million) tier-2 capital bonds
LONDON, June 14 (IFR) - The Republic of Belarus has mandated Citigroup and Raiffeisen Bank International for fixed income investor meetings in the US and Europe commencing June 19, according to the leads.
A dual-tranche 144A/Reg S senior unsecured US dollar offering comprising long five-year and 10-year maturities is expected to follow.
One team representing the issuer will visit London, Zurich and Frankfurt, and a second delegation will meet investors in Los Angeles, New York and Boston. The roadshow finishes on June 21.
The issuer is rated Caa1/B-/B-.
(Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Alex Chambers)
MILAN, June 22 Gianni Mion, the chairman of ailing Banca Popolare di Vicenza, said on Thursday he hoped a deal to save the lender and its regional rival Veneto Banca could be reached this weekend.
* Healthcare Special Opportunities Fund announces normal course issuer bid Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: