AIRSHOW-Two Iranian airlines plan to buy 73 Airbus jets
PARIS, June 22 Airbus said on Thursday two Iranian airlines had committed to buying 73 planes in a last-minute flurry of deals for the European planemaker at the Paris Airshow.
(Corrects to show Indigo not selling entire stake in Wizz)
June 14 Wizz Chairman William A. Franke's Indigo Partners Llc
* to sell 18.7 percent stake in Wizz
* to place 10.74 million ordinary shares by way of an accelerated bookbuilt offering to institutional investors
* says if ordinary shares sold Indigo will still own 44,830,503 convertible shares and convertible notes which on conversion of the full principal amount would entitle the Indigo Shareholders to have issued to them an additional 24,246,715 new ordinary shares Source text: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)
* 5-YEAR CONTRACT WITH TFL TO DELIVER A RANGE OF MAINTENANCE SERVICES ACROSS OVER 500 LOCATIONS Source text: http://bit.ly/2sYmaJG Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, June 22 Orders below 4.40 euros ($4.91) in an initial public offering for Allied Irish Banks risk missing out, the listing's bookrunner said on Thursday.