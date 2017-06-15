June 15 PLAYWAY SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT TOGETHER WITH PARTNERS IT HAS SIGNED AN INVESTMENT AGREEMENT REGARDING ACQUISITION OF NEW SHARES IN REBELIA GAMES SP. Z O.O. FOR 399,740 ZLOTYS

* FOLLOWING REBELIA GAMES' CAPITAL INCREASE THE COMPANY WILL HAVE A 79 PERCENT OF ITS EQUITY STAKE

* THE PROCEEDS CONTRIBUTED BY THE COMPANY ARE TO BE USED TO DEVELOP GAME UNDER WORKING TILE 'JUNKYARD SIMULATOR' BY REBELIA GAMES

