Italy - Factors to watch on June 22
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
June 16 SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY OYJ :
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT ISSUED 3,400,000 NEW SHARES TO INSTITUTIONAL AND OTHER SELECTED INVESTORS
* THE SUBSCRIPTION PRICE WAS SET AT EUR 2.05 PER SHARE, AMOUNTING TO TOTAL PROCEEDS OF EUR 6,970,000 BEFORE COMMISSIONS AND EXPENSES
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
June 22 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were down 0.11 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* Says Airports Authority Of India selects Tata Elxsi as a specialist design consultancy