UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 22
June 22 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were down 0.11 percent ahead of the cash market open.
June 16 MACROLOGIC SA:
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT CHAIRMAN OF ITS SUPERVISORY BOARD, BOGDAN MICHALAK, SOLD HIS ENTIRE 27.11 PERCENT STAKE IN THE COMPANY
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 22 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were down 0.11 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* Says Airports Authority Of India selects Tata Elxsi as a specialist design consultancy
June 22Xinjiang Sailing Information Technology Co Ltd :