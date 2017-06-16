BRIEF-China Reinsurance Group announces issue of U$700 mln new notes
* Issuer and company entered into subscription agreement with joint lead managers in connection with issue of new notes
June 16 WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE (WSE):
* RESOLVED ON THURSDAY TO SUSPEND FOLLOWING COMPANIES AS OF JUNE 16: ECOTECH POLSKA SA, GLOBAL TRADE SA, GPPI SA, MATRX PHARMACEUTICALS SA, MEGA SONIC SA, MGM SYSTEMS SA, MOBIMEDIA SOLUTION SA, PERMA FIX MEDICAL SA, PRZEDSIEBIORSTWO PRZEMYSLU BETONOW PREFABET BIALE BLOTA SA AND VERTE SA
* THE REASON BEHIND IT IS THAT ABOVE-MENTIONED COMPANIES DID NOT PUBLISH FY 2016 REPORTS
Source text: bit.ly/2rmSWjw

WASHINGTON, June 21 A healthcare bill being unveiled by U.S. Senate Republicans on Thursday is expected to roll back the Obamacare expansion of the Medicaid healthcare program for the poor and reshape subsidies to low-income people buying private insurance.
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed senior notes