BRIEF-Amtek Auto says John Flintham resigns as vice-chairman & MD
* Says John Ernest Flintham resigns as vice-chairman and managing director of company
June 19 AQERI HOLDING AB:
* SAID ON FRIDAY HAS FILED FOR BANKRUPTCY
* THE COMPANY HAS NO REVENUE OR INCOME, AND ASSETS IN SUBSIDIARY IS WRITTEN DOWN
* THE TRUSTEE WILL BE ATTORNEY CARL JOHAN FRIIS FROM LINDSKOG MALMSTROM
Source text: cisn.co/2sgZ6V9
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says John Ernest Flintham resigns as vice-chairman and managing director of company
SAO PAULO, June 23 Oi SA has unveiled a plan that facilitates the early repayment of small debts to suppliers and contractors, as Brazil's No. 4 wireless carrier seeks to emerge faster from creditor protection.
NAIROBI, June 23 Kenya's central bank said on Friday it planned to extend the receivership of Imperial Bank by a year to help finalise a deal with a strategic investor to take a stake in the bank.