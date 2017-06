June 20 VANTAGE DEVELOPMENT SA

* FEDHA SP. Z O.O. ANNOUNCES MANDATORY SQUEEZE-OUT FOR 3,380,913 OF VANTAGE DEVELOPMENT SHARES, REPRESENTING 5.41 PERCENT OF VOTES, SAYS MANAGING BROKER DOM MAKLERSKI PKO BP

* PRICE FOR SHARE UNDER MANDATORY SQUEEZE-OUT IS SET AT 3.70 ZLOTY PER SHARE

* MANDATORY SQUEEZE-OUT REDEMPTION DATE IS SET AT JUNE 23

* MANDATORY SQUEEZE-OUT FOLLOWS TENDER OFFER FOR VANTAGE DEVELOPMENT SHARES, WHICH WAS FINALISED IN MARCH

Source text: bit.ly/2sRLvF2

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)