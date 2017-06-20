Bulgaria's first communications satellite launched into orbit
SOFIA, June 24 Bulgaria's first geostationary communications satellite has been launched into space, operator Bulsatcom said in a statement on Saturday.
June 20 WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE (WSE):
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT IT RESOLVED TO SUSPEND TRADING IN IALBATROS GROUP SA SHARES AS OF JUNE 20, FOLLOWING THE REQUEST OF THE POLISH FINANCIAL SUPERVISION AUTHORITY (KNF)
* KNF SAYS THERE ARE CIRCUMSTANCES WHICH INDICATE THE POSSIBILITY OF TRADING IN IALBATROS GROUP'S SHARES IN VIOLATION OF INVESTORS' INTERESTS
* "Hambali" charged with attacking Bali nightspots, U.S. consulate
June 23 The U.S. Marine Corps said on Friday it resumed flight operations for Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35B fighter jets after temporarily suspended operations a day ago because of software problems.